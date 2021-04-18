Brian Keegan: A solidarity tax would be a step backwards
A move to tax those who’ve done well financially during the pandemic has been mooted, but there are good reasons not to touch it
When the International Monetary Fund proposed earlier this month that a “recovery contribution” could be levied on businesses and individuals that had fared disproportionately well during the pandemic, an idea which might otherwise have been buried in 100 pages of dry economic commentary got its day in the sun.
Some commentators described the notion as politically progressive, if difficult to implement. Joe O‘Brien, the Green Party Minister of State, wrote to Paschal Donohoe, his...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Lucinda Creighton: Biden’s mud-slinging on tax havens is damaging to Ireland
Inaccurate and incendiary language from the new US administration ignores the fact that the issue is rooted in a loophole in its own tax code
James O’Connor: Ireland could turn a higher rate of corporate tax into a win-win
The global tax regime is changing and we face losing out significantly if we do not consider a new approach to our competitiveness
Could Ireland take a multi billion euro hit on tax?
If the Biden administration’s proposals on global tax come to pass, our economy is unlikely to emerge unscathed over the long term, with corporate tax reform potentially costing Ireland billions each year
Tax authorities gradually making online currencies a little less cryptic
Britain has recently offered guidance, but our Revenue is already on the record for having previously said the existing tax code can handle cryptoasset transactions