Brian Keegan: A solidarity tax would be a step backwards

When the International Monetary Fund proposed earlier this month that a “recovery contribution” could be levied on businesses and individuals that had fared disproportionately well during the pandemic, an idea which might otherwise have been buried in 100 pages of dry economic commentary got its day in the sun.

Some commentators described the notion as politically progressive, if difficult to implement. Joe O‘Brien, the Green Party Minister of State, wrote to Paschal Donohoe, his...