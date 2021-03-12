Subscribe Today
Apple tax case is damaging to Ireland whatever the result, O’Rourke warns

The PwC managing partner known for creating Ireland’s corporate tax regime believes European Commission’s decision to appeal was political

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
12th March, 2021
Feargal O'Rourke, managing partner of PwC Ireland: ‘There’s no doubt that the taking of the case caused Ireland reputational damage . . . All that you could hear was ‘Apple, tax, Ireland’.’ Photo: Fergal Phillips

The Apple tax case has caused Ireland reputational damage regardless of the outcome, according to the man credited with being the architect of Ireland’s corporate tax policies.

Feargal O‘Rourke, managing partner at PwC, told the Business Post that the European Commission’s appeal of the Apple ruling was done for political rather than legal reasons.

The European Commission announced last September that it would appeal to the European...

