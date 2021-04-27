Analysis: The 12.5% corporate tax rate may be under threat but what it stood for shouldn’t change
Ireland is likely to soon be less attractive to FDI so maintaining the policy that preserved the low corporate tax rate is essential
International tax reform is a subject more likely to put people to sleep instead of keeping them awake at night. Yet it is probably what’s weighing most heavily on the minds of many Irish government officials right now.
Battle lines are being drawn across Europe, the US and further afield as the world’s largest economies get set to try and work out an international consensus on how to properly tax multinational corporations and...
Related Stories
TAC: a useful recourse for disgruntled tax payers
The Tax Appeals Commission (TAC) represents all tax payers and acts independently from Revenue when assessing tax appeals
Paschal Donohoe: There is a pathway to an international tax consensus
Any future tax agreement must deliver certainty and stability while supporting innovation in these testing times
Donohoe defends Ireland’s corporate tax rate against proposed global changes
Minister for Finance has reservations about plans for a new international taxation system which he says would favour larger countries
Brian Keegan: A solidarity tax would be a step backwards
A move to tax those who’ve done well financially during the pandemic has been mooted, but there are good reasons not to touch it