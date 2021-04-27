Subscribe Today
Analysis: The 12.5% corporate tax rate may be under threat but what it stood for shouldn’t change

Ireland is likely to soon be less attractive to FDI so maintaining the policy that preserved the low corporate tax rate is essential

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
27th April, 2021
‘Joe Biden may be a proud Irish-American but his proposals on global minimum tax rates for multinationals has the potential to be a source of friction between both countries’. Picture: Getty

International tax reform is a subject more likely to put people to sleep instead of keeping them awake at night. Yet it is probably what’s weighing most heavily on the minds of many Irish government officials right now.

Battle lines are being drawn across Europe, the US and further afield as the world’s largest economies get set to try and work out an international consensus on how to properly tax multinational corporations and...

