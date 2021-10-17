Accountancy and legal firms warned Donohoe about corporate tax reform

Legal and accountancy firms warned Paschal Donohoe that agreeing to a landmark overhaul of global corporate tax rules risked the loss of 100,000 jobs and Ireland’s tax sovereignty, in addition to potentially being unconstitutional.

The dire warnings were contained in responses from stakeholders to a consultation launched by the Minister for Finance earlier this year on the OECD’s proposed reform of the global tax system.

The government signed up to the scheme...