Subscribe Today
Log In

Tax

Accountancy and legal firms warned Donohoe about corporate tax reform

Accountants said FDI will be negatively affected by new global rules while lawyers said they could be unconstitutional

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
17th October, 2021
Accountancy and legal firms warned Donohoe about corporate tax reform
Arthur Cox issued a warning to Paschal Donohoe about Ireland’s competitiveness should it sign up to the agreement, signalling what it said could be viewed as an effort to undermine fair competition from smaller nations and “tilting the playground” in favour of larger markets.

Legal and accountancy firms warned Paschal Donohoe that agreeing to a landmark overhaul of global corporate tax rules risked the loss of 100,000 jobs and Ireland’s tax sovereignty, in addition to potentially being unconstitutional.

The dire warnings were contained in responses from stakeholders to a consultation launched by the Minister for Finance earlier this year on the OECD’s proposed reform of the global tax system.

The government signed up to the scheme...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘The implementation of the OECD corporate tax agreement may dent Ireland\&#039;s government revenues.’ Picture: Getty

‘Offsetting measures’ needed to make up shortfall from shift away from 12.5% corporate tax rate

Tax Peter O'Dwyer 5 days ago
The changes in the upcoming Finance Bill will include an interest limitation rule and the sci-fi sounding reverse hybrids rule. Picture: Getty

Tom Maguire: Multinationals must face brave new world ushered in by EU tax reform

Focus On Tom Maguire 1 week ago
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, said that ‘joining this agreement is an important decision for the next stage of Ireland’s industrial policy’. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The last stand: how Ireland finally conceded its long-cherished 12.5 per cent tax rate

Tax Peter O'Dwyer 1 week ago
Martin Shanahan, chief executive at IDA Ireland: The country’s issues ‘have to be addressed for citizens as much as for FDI, but it’s clear that Ireland is attractive and that attractiveness in part relates to the experience of the investors who are already here’

IDA chief warns that Ireland must do a ‘huge amount’ to remain attractive after tax deal

Tax Peter O'Dwyer 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1