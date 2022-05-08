‘You can have the best team, tech and idea, but if the timing isn’t right, it will fail’
When Dave Walsh was let go by recruitment platform Indeed over a visa issue, he found himself faced with a 30-day deadline to stay in the US – but quickly turned the situation to his advantage
Dave Walsh was working at Indeed’s New York office in 2017 when he got the opportunity to present an idea to the company’s executives. It involved a way to solve the problems immigrants face when they try to get work in America, but it nearly led to him being turfed out of the country.
The then 25-year-old Dubliner had only been working with the recruitment platform for less than a year when...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The Big Interview: ‘We don’t pause any more when people ask us who we work for. We’re very proud of our work’ – Niall Gleeson, chief executive, Irish Water
The engineer expected a challenge when he took the top job in the controversial utility, but he has relished the ‘fantastic opportunity to modernise the water system’
The Big Interview: ‘Some people may deny it, but in entrepreneurship luck features in everyone’s journey’ – Dan Kiely, investor and founder of Voxpro
After selling Voxpro, the company he founded with his wife Linda, the entrepreneur is now backing start-ups and is developing a philanthropic foundation
The Big Interview: ‘I grew up in Blanch, my life was playing football with the lads and I wasn’t thinking about global problems’ – Kevin O’Toole, co-founder of Exergyn
At school, Kevin O’Toole wasn’t really sure what a mechanical engineer did, but thought it sounded cool. Graduating from Technical University Dublin with an engineering PhD, he became fascinated with the broader potential of smart alloys, which led to the patenting of a cutting-edge heat pump free of refrigerant gases, which are one of the main causes of global warming
The Big Interview: ‘A brand doesn’t have to come out of Paris, London or New York, it can come out of a small little village’ – Joe Queenan, managing director of Foxford Woollen Mills
The gates closed on Foxford Woollen Mills in 1987, but the business was rescued by Joe Queenan, one of the receivership team, who put together a package that saved the firm and made it the successful enterprise it is today