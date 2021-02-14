The Sunday Interview: Michael Dowling, Northwell Health owner
In an age of pandemic, the Limerick-born, New York-based hospital owner says the strength and tenacity of healthcare workers will guide us through the crisis
In brief:
Name: Michael Dowling
Role: Chief executive of Northwell Health, New York state’s largest health system and private employer, with 75,000 employees, 23 hospitals and 800 outpatient locations throughout the New York City metropolitan area
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Sunday Interview: Paul Reid of Pfizer Healthcare Ireland
The country manager on the development of the pioneering vaccine and why Ireland will not be used as a manufacturing base for it in the short term
The Sunday Interview: Allen Flynn of the Flynn Hotel Collection
The hotelier, who runs the Flynn Hotel Collection with his two brothers, left a job in Manhattan with PricewaterhouseCoopers in 1995 when he saw the Old Ground in Ennis for sale and bought it
The Sunday Interview: Frank Nyhan
The chairman of Greyhound Racing Ireland is in charge of a sport beset by controversy. Here, he describes RTÉ’s shattering 2019 exposé of the industry as ‘a watershed moment’
The Sunday Interview: Sam Dennigan, founder of Strong Roots
The Irish-born New Yorker aims to grow his plant-based food company into an iconic Irish food brand, and he thoroughly relishes the the graft involved in realising his goal