The Sunday Interview: Michael Dowling, Northwell Health owner

In an age of pandemic, the Limerick-born, New York-based hospital owner says the strength and tenacity of healthcare workers will guide us through the crisis

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
14th February, 2021
Michael Dowling: ‘Healthcare workers are a special breed.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

In brief:

Name: Michael Dowling

Role: Chief executive of Northwell Health, New York state’s largest health system and private employer, with 75,000 employees, 23 hospitals and 800 outpatient locations throughout the New York City metropolitan area

