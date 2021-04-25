Subscribe Today
Log In

Sunday Interview

The Sunday Interview: Finbarr Kenny

As director of the Irish diagnostics arm of Swiss pharma giant Roche, Finbarr Kenny has navigated a whirlwind year for the firm, in which he oversaw the delivery of more than 1.5 million Covid-19 tests into the country

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
25th April, 2021
The Sunday Interview: Finbarr Kenny
“Science has always been in my blood, I come from a family where science was a central value and it was encouraged

Role: director of Ireland and the European Agencies Management Centre at Roche Diagnostics

Lives: Carrigaline, Cork

Age: 49

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Alan Leach, chief executive of West Wood Club: ‘All fitness clubs have to be more technologically savvy going forward.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

The Sunday Interview: Alan Leach, chief executive of West Wood Club

Sunday Interview Killian Woods 1 week ago
Sinéad Gibney: ‘The experience of being a single mother has definitely informed my activism’ Photo: Fergal Phillips

The Sunday Interview: Sinéad Gibney, chief commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission

Sunday Interview Rosanna Cooney 2 weeks ago
Gordon Lawlor: Following a brief recovery last summer after the first reopening, Circle K took a second hit in October as the second lockdown started. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The Sunday Interview: Gordon Lawlor, managing director of Circle K in Ireland

Sunday Interview Daniel Murray 3 weeks ago
David Walsh has just launched HaloCare, which has developed systems that can be used to monitor the movement and health of elderly people living at home. Picture: Finbarr O\&#039;Rourke

The Sunday Interview: David Walsh, chief executive and founder, Netwatch

Sunday Interview Killian Woods 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1