The Sunday Interview: Eddie Ryan, Kneat
Kneat chief executive Eddie Ryan, along with his co-founders, has invested blood, sweat and years in making their medical software firm a success. And a $20.1m public offering is just its latest milestone
Name and role: Eddie Ryan, co-founder and chief executive of Kneat
Lives: Cork
Age: 57
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The Sunday Interview: Quincey Fennelly, Wicklow Wolf
The co-founder of the Irish craft beer brewery thought the pandemic could well kill his business off. Instead, it rejuvenated it
The Sunday Interview: Finbarr Kenny
As director of the Irish diagnostics arm of Swiss pharma giant Roche, Finbarr Kenny has navigated a whirlwind year for the firm, in which he oversaw the delivery of more than 1.5 million Covid-19 tests into the country
The Sunday Interview: Alan Leach, chief executive of West Wood Club
For the new head of the IHRSA, which represents fitness clubs globally, a career in fitness has meant not only growing the clubs he has worked in, but sharing his knowledge with everyone who needs it too
The Sunday Interview: Sinéad Gibney, chief commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission
The former Dáil candidate for the Social Democrats dropped out of last year’s general election campaign to become take up the top role at the organisation