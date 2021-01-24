Subscribe Today
Log In

Sunday Interview

The Sunday Interview: Allen Flynn of the Flynn Hotel Collection

The hotelier, who runs the Flynn Hotel Collection with his two brothers, left a job in Manhattan with PricewaterhouseCoopers in 1995 when he saw the Old Ground in Ennis for sale and bought it

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
24th January, 2021
The Sunday Interview: Allen Flynn of the Flynn Hotel Collection
Allen Flynn of the Flynn Hotel Collection: ‘Two words come to mind when I think of last year: isolation and community.’ Picture: Alan Place

In brief:

Name and role: Allen Flynn, co-owner of the Flynn Hotel Collection

Lives: Ennis, Co Clare

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Frank Nyhan of Greyhound Racing Ireland: ‘That (RTÉ) programme was like turning off the tap and turning on a different tap.’ Picture: John Allen

The Sunday Interview: Frank Nyhan

Sunday Interview Aaron Rogan 1 week ago
Sam Dennigan, group chief executive of Strong Roots: ‘Everyone was asking: When are you coming home? Maybe it’s an automatic reaction to the pandemic. But the truth is, we’re really enjoying it over there‘

The Sunday Interview: Sam Dennigan, founder of Strong Roots

Sunday Interview Killian Woods 3 weeks ago
Garvan Rigby, co-founder of Christmas FM. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The Sunday Interview: Garvan Rigby

Sunday Interview Daniel Murray 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1