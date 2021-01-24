The Sunday Interview: Allen Flynn of the Flynn Hotel Collection
The hotelier, who runs the Flynn Hotel Collection with his two brothers, left a job in Manhattan with PricewaterhouseCoopers in 1995 when he saw the Old Ground in Ennis for sale and bought it
In brief:
Name and role: Allen Flynn, co-owner of the Flynn Hotel Collection
Lives: Ennis, Co Clare
