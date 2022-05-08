Subscribe Today
The Big Interview

The Big Interview: ‘With any business, you can have the best team, the best tech, the best idea, the best everything, but if the timing isn’t right, it will fail’ – Dave Walsh, chief executive of Mathison

When the Dubliner was let go by recruitment platform Indeed over a visa issue, he found himself faced with a 30-day deadline to stay in the US – but quickly turned the situation to his advantage

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
8th May, 2022
Dave Walsh, co-founder of Mathison: ‘We have been so fortunate with the timing of what we were doing.’ Picture: Axel Koester

Dave Walsh was working at Indeed’s New York office in 2017 when he got the opportunity to present an idea to the company’s executives. It involved a way to solve the problems immigrants face when they try to get work in America, but it nearly led to him being turfed out of the country.

The then 25-year-old Dubliner had only been working with the recruitment platform for less than a year when...

