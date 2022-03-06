The Big Interview: ‘We need to keep upgrading to keep up and we can do that by pooling resources to create a hub of Irish content to stream’ – Paul Farrell, managing director, Virgin Media Television

When Paul Farrell was appointed managing director of Virgin Media Television, he set about organising more than 200 meetings. He wanted to meet one-to-one with every person in the company, but considering the timing, it was a difficult task.

He took on his new role in May 2020. At the time, Ireland was attempting a phased reopening of the country, but in-person one-on-ones were still not appropriate. So instead, he racked up many hours on Zoom.

“I...