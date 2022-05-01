The Big Interview: ‘We don’t pause any more when people ask us who we work for. We’re very proud of our work’ – Niall Gleeson, chief executive, Irish Water
The engineer expected a challenge when he took the top job in the controversial utility, but he has relished the ‘fantastic opportunity to modernise the water system’
When Niall Gleeson started with Irish Water three years ago, one of the first things he noticed was that staff were often reluctant to reveal who they worked for.
“We’d be getting a taxi across town for a meeting or something and the taxi driver would ask who we worked for. And there would be a pause because people would be reluctant to say,” he recalls.
“I knew that was something...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The Big Interview: ‘Some people may deny it, but in entrepreneurship luck features in everyone’s journey’ – Dan Kiely, investor and founder of Voxpro
After selling Voxpro, the company he founded with his wife Linda, the entrepreneur is now backing start-ups and is developing a philanthropic foundation
The Big Interview: ‘I grew up in Blanch, my life was playing football with the lads and I wasn’t thinking about global problems’ – Kevin O’Toole, co-founder of Exergyn
At school, Kevin O’Toole wasn’t really sure what a mechanical engineer did, but thought it sounded cool. Graduating from Technical University Dublin with an engineering PhD, he became fascinated with the broader potential of smart alloys, which led to the patenting of a cutting-edge heat pump free of refrigerant gases, which are one of the main causes of global warming
The Big Interview: ‘A brand doesn’t have to come out of Paris, London or New York, it can come out of a small little village’ – Joe Queenan, managing director of Foxford Woollen Mills
The gates closed on Foxford Woollen Mills in 1987, but the business was rescued by Joe Queenan, one of the receivership team, who put together a package that saved the firm and made it the successful enterprise it is today
The Big Interview: ‘The sector has learned lessons from the past. We're in a very different position as an industry to the financial crash of 2008’ – Cecilia Ronan, chief executive of Citibank Europe
Cecilia Ronan sees a thriving future where data analytics and emerging tech will be just as important as accountancy