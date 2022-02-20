The big interview: ‘To work on a project like this is a real privilege’ – Adriaan Bartels of Cashel Palace Hotel

If you were one of the thousands of people who picked up a coffee from a converted horsebox during lockdown, you may have Adriaan Bartels to thank for it. As we walk through the grounds of Cashel Palace, the Palladian manor in Tipperary that will shortly reopen as a luxury hotel, I spot one in a courtyard area, and ask him if it was a pandemic project.

“No, it’s from 2017,” Bartels, who will run...