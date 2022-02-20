The big interview: ‘To work on a project like this is a real privilege’ – Adriaan Bartels of Cashel Palace Hotel
The Kenyan-born hotelier and former manager of the Cliff House hotel in Ardmore says he has found a dream project in the soon-to-open revamped Cashel Palace hotel
If you were one of the thousands of people who picked up a coffee from a converted horsebox during lockdown, you may have Adriaan Bartels to thank for it. As we walk through the grounds of Cashel Palace, the Palladian manor in Tipperary that will shortly reopen as a luxury hotel, I spot one in a courtyard area, and ask him if it was a pandemic project.
“No, it’s from 2017,” Bartels, who will run...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The Big Interview: Alan Leamy of Perigord -“I made the decision that our family business wasn’t going to become a statistic of second-generation failures”
The chief executive of Perigord started off as an apprentice in his father’s colour separation business, ferrying images across the Atlantic for the covers of National Geographic, Time and Life. Since then, he’s steered what started as a family business successfully through numerous changes of direction
The Big Interview: Kris Rudeegraap of Sendoso – ‘We invented the category of gifting software’
The chief executive and co-founder of gifting firm Sendoso is living the dream in San Rafael, California. The company, which was inspired by a barking dog, has its 50-strong EMEA headquarters in Dublin and is now valued at $700 million
‘Investors see a lack of confidence as weakness. They don’t see it as humility outside Ireland’ – The Big Interview: Allan Beechinor and Niamh Parker
The husband and wife team who founded Cork-based artificial intelligence firm Altada say they’re in it for the long haul, and have their eyes on the big prize of becoming a decacorn
‘Too many people are in Irish whiskey to make a ton of money, we’re not’ - The Big Interview: Peter Mulryan of Blackwater Distillery
Peter Mulryan, chief executive of Blackwater Distillery in Ballyduff, Co Waterford, played his part in Ireland’s gin boom. Now, the company is set to launch its first whiskey and has just raised €2.2m from investors, among them Dolf Stockhausen, the Swiss-German millionaire scientist