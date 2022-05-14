The Big Interview: ‘There is no silver bullet to solving plastic pollution. But there is a potential for real change’ – Niall Dunne of Polymateria
If the chief executive of Polymateria has his way, his company – which makes fully biodegradable plastics that break down in under a year – will be instrumental in reducing industrial pollution in the planet’s oceans. But not everyone wants him to succeed
It could be the ultimate conjuring trick: making plastic disappear. Not into landfill sites where it can take hundreds of years to decompose, but in mere weeks or months by making it fully biodegradable. The person trying to pull off this stunning feat is Niall Dunne, chief executive of Polymateria.
Looking like the sixth member of Radiohead, the 47-year-old former Belvedere College boy bounds into the Merrion Hotel in Dublin, dressed in a leather jacket,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The Big Interview: ‘You can have the best team, tech and idea, but if the timing isn’t right, it will fail’ - Dave Walsh of Mathison
When Dave Walsh was let go by recruitment platform Indeed over a visa issue, he found himself faced with a 30-day deadline to stay in the US – but quickly turned the situation to his advantage
The Big Interview: ‘We don’t pause any more when people ask us who we work for. We’re very proud of our work’ – Niall Gleeson, chief executive, Irish Water
The engineer expected a challenge when he took the top job in the controversial utility, but he has relished the ‘fantastic opportunity to modernise the water system’
The Big Interview: ‘Some people may deny it, but in entrepreneurship luck features in everyone’s journey’ – Dan Kiely, investor and founder of Voxpro
After selling Voxpro, the company he founded with his wife Linda, the entrepreneur is now backing start-ups and is developing a philanthropic foundation
The Big Interview: ‘I grew up in Blanch, my life was playing football with the lads and I wasn’t thinking about global problems’ – Kevin O’Toole, co-founder of Exergyn
At school, Kevin O’Toole wasn’t really sure what a mechanical engineer did, but thought it sounded cool. Graduating from Technical University Dublin with an engineering PhD, he became fascinated with the broader potential of smart alloys, which led to the patenting of a cutting-edge heat pump free of refrigerant gases, which are one of the main causes of global warming