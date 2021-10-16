Subscribe Today
Log In

Sunday Interview

The Big Interview: Shane Scully, Eagle Street Partners

Shane Scully decided to start his own property development company with his former Glenveagh colleague Justin Bickle during lockdown. In less than a year, Eagle Street has committed €150 million in invested capital to office, hospitality and residential development projects in Britain and Ireland

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
16th October, 2021
The Big Interview: Shane Scully, Eagle Street Partners
Shane Scully CEO and founder of Eagle Street: ‘If you did a survey on what everyone wants, I think it’s a three- or four-bed semi-detached house with a front and back garden beside where they work’. Picture. Bryan Meade

In brief:

Name and role: Shane Scully, chief executive officer at Eagle Street Partners

Lives: South Dublin

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Tom Finn, chief executive of Silver Stream Healthcare: “No matter where you are in the world, healthcare is always an emotive issue. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The Big Interview: Tom Finn

Sunday Interview Lorcan Allen 6 days ago
Karen Clince: For the first time, we’re now seen as a strategic industry, that childcare is needed for the economy to tick. Picture: Barry Cronin

The Big Interview: Karen Clince chief executive Tigers Childcare

Sunday Interview Killian Woods 1 week ago
Bobby Kerr: ‘One of the things that created, in my view, the success of Insomnia was that we partnered with people who were way bigger than us.’ Picture: Bryan Meade

The Big Interview: Bobby Kerr

Sunday Interview Peter O'Dwyer 3 weeks ago
Colin Johnston, managing director, Galgorm Collection: We could build the most beautiful property in the world, but what would be the point if we don’t have the people?’ Picture: Steven Davison/Pacemaker

The Big Interview: Colin Johnston

Sunday Interview Gillian Nelis 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1