The Big Interview: Michael Cummins, the man who put Irish whiskey on the map
Michael Cummins was poached from Guinness by Irish Distillers in 1980 to breathe life into Irish whiskey. Now retired and writing his third book, his success is apparent from the worldwide growth in sales of Irish whiskey which, he says, was once regarded internationally as only an ingredient for Irish coffee
CV
Name and role: Michael Cummins, former managing director of the Irish Distillers Sales Company and group marketing director of Irish Distillers
Lives: Glenageary, Co Dublin
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The Big Interview: Ciaran Mulligan, investor
Ciaran Mulligan once worked for an insurance firm by day and as a barman in Lillie’s Bordello by night. He later sold Blue Insurance, his own firm, for €70 million, and is now planning a number of new projects – as well as looking forward to travelling again
The Big Interview: Peter Jackson, chief executive of Sysco Ireland
Sysco Ireland chief executive Peter Jackson plans a multimillion euro investment over the coming years, after already investing €20 million to upgrade and expand the food company’s fleet of vehicles, as well as its IT infrastructure and e-commerce platforms
The Big Interview: Jason Ward, vice-president and managing director of Dell Technologies Ireland
For Jason Ward, managing director of Dell Ireland, the key thing is to make the brand recognised as the essential technology company for the data era
The Big Interview: Robert Kennedy of Aston Lark Ireland
The chief executive of Aston Lark Ireland took up his post at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020 – but he and the insurance broker have scored plenty of successes in the intervening 15 months