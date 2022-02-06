The Big Interview: Kris Rudeegraap of Sendoso – ‘We invented the category of gifting software’

It was a dog barking in the background of a phone call that gave Kris Rudeegraap the idea for Sendoso. Working in sales at the time for Talkdesk, a cloud software business, he heard it and quickly ordered a dog toy to send out to the customer he was on the phone with.

It was reactionary and helped show he was paying attention, but the now 36-year-old decided there had to be a better way...