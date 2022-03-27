The Big Interview: Conor Sheehan – ‘I’ve had more than one client who's no longer with us because the burden of the debt became too much. That's a really serious thing’

This Wednesday, Conor Sheahan will call his employees into a Dublin hotel for one of his annual goal-setting meetings for CKS Finance, his debt advisory and corporate finance firm.

Sheahan, who is speaking to the Business Post by video chat, is wearing his thick-framed Tom Ford glasses perched on top of his head, a CKS-branded quilted gilet, and – he tells me – a pair of orange slip-on shoes under his desk.

It’s...