The Big Interview: Alan Leamy of Perigord -“I made the decision that our family business wasn’t going to become a statistic of second-generation failures”
The chief executive of Perigord started off as an apprentice in his father’s colour separation business, ferrying images across the Atlantic for the covers of National Geographic, Time and Life. Since then, he’s steered what started as a family business successfully through numerous changes of direction
In the 1980s, Alan Leamy regularly travelled back and forth between Ireland and the US. Working as an apprentice in his father’s business, it wasn’t uncommon for him to do three trips out and back across the Atlantic over a seven-day period.
The cargo Leamy was transporting was precious. In his hand luggage were the iconic images that featured on the covers of National Geographic, Time and Life magazines. Images that...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The Big Interview: Kris Rudeegraap of Sendoso – ‘We invented the category of gifting software’
The chief executive and co-founder of gifting firm Sendoso is living the dream in San Rafael, California. The company, which was inspired by a barking dog, has its 50-strong EMEA headquarters in Dublin and is now valued at $700 million
‘Investors see a lack of confidence as weakness. They don’t see it as humility outside Ireland’ – The Big Interview: Allan Beechinor and Niamh Parker
The husband and wife team who founded Cork-based artificial intelligence firm Altada say they’re in it for the long haul, and have their eyes on the big prize of becoming a decacorn
‘Too many people are in Irish whiskey to make a ton of money, we’re not’ - The Big Interview: Peter Mulryan of Blackwater Distillery
Peter Mulryan, chief executive of Blackwater Distillery in Ballyduff, Co Waterford, played his part in Ireland’s gin boom. Now, the company is set to launch its first whiskey and has just raised €2.2m from investors, among them Dolf Stockhausen, the Swiss-German millionaire scientist
‘If you’re to stay in this game, you have to be lean and mean’ – The Big Interview: Paul Connell of Pure Telecom
The chief executive and co-founder of Pure Telecom is talking diversification – moving outside the traditional broadband space into new areas such as insurance, TV and energy