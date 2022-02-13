Subscribe Today
Log In

Sunday Interview

The Big Interview: Alan Leamy of Perigord -“I made the decision that our family business wasn’t going to become a statistic of second-generation failures”

The chief executive of Perigord started off as an apprentice in his father’s colour separation business, ferrying images across the Atlantic for the covers of National Geographic, Time and Life. Since then, he’s steered what started as a family business successfully through numerous changes of direction

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
13th February, 2022
The Big Interview: Alan Leamy of Perigord -“I made the decision that our family business wasn’t going to become a statistic of second-generation failures”
Alan Leamy, chief executive of Perigord: ‘This was a business that had to have a life of its own and a great team that would keep it going. Not the family solely driving it on’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

In the 1980s, Alan Leamy regularly travelled back and forth between Ireland and the US. Working as an apprentice in his father’s business, it wasn’t uncommon for him to do three trips out and back across the Atlantic over a seven-day period.

The cargo Leamy was transporting was precious. In his hand luggage were the iconic images that featured on the covers of National Geographic, Time and Life magazines. Images that...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Kris Rudeegraap, co-founder and chief executive of Sendoso: ‘We want to have hundreds of staff in Europe.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

The Big Interview: Kris Rudeegraap of Sendoso – ‘We invented the category of gifting software’

Sunday Interview Emmet Ryan
Allan Beechinor and Niamh Parker, founders, Altada. Picture: Darragh Kane

‘Investors see a lack of confidence as weakness. They don’t see it as humility outside Ireland’ – The Big Interview: Allan Beechinor and Niamh Parker

Sunday Interview Killian Woods
Peter Mulryan, chief executive of Blackwater Distillery: ‘ We\&#039;d like to make money. But what drives us is trying to make a difference.’ Picture: John Allen

‘Too many people are in Irish whiskey to make a ton of money, we’re not’ - The Big Interview: Peter Mulryan of Blackwater Distillery

Sunday Interview Barry J Whyte
Paul Connell, chief executive and co-founder of Pure Telecom: ‘My father used to say to me that there are times in your life when you run and times when you have to walk. And now it feels like a time to run.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

‘If you’re to stay in this game, you have to be lean and mean’ – The Big Interview: Paul Connell of Pure Telecom

Sunday Interview Lorcan Allen

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1