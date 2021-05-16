The Big Interview: Alan Duffy of HSBC Ireland
The chief executive and head of banking says he expects to have just 40-60 per cent of his workforce back in the office at any one stage when the pandemic finally ends
In brief
Role: chief executive and head of banking HSBC Ireland
Lives: Rathgar, Dublin
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The Sunday Interview: Eddie Ryan, Kneat
Kneat chief executive Eddie Ryan, along with his co-founders, has invested blood, sweat and years in making their medical software firm a success. And a $20.1m public offering is just its latest milestone
The Sunday Interview: Quincey Fennelly, Wicklow Wolf
The co-founder of the Irish craft beer brewery thought the pandemic could well kill his business off. Instead, it rejuvenated it
The Sunday Interview: Finbarr Kenny
As director of the Irish diagnostics arm of Swiss pharma giant Roche, Finbarr Kenny has navigated a whirlwind year for the firm, in which he oversaw the delivery of more than 1.5 million Covid-19 tests into the country
The Sunday Interview: Alan Leach, chief executive of West Wood Club
For the new head of the IHRSA, which represents fitness clubs globally, a career in fitness has meant not only growing the clubs he has worked in, but sharing his knowledge with everyone who needs it too