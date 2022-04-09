The Big Interview: ‘A brand doesn’t have to come out of Paris, London or New York, it can come out of a small little village’ – Joe Queenan, managing director of Foxford Woollen Mills

When Joe Queenan first arrived at Foxford Woollen Mills in Mayo in the economic depths of the 1980s, he was tasked with a rescue mission of saving a dying textile firm. Now he leads a modern Irish business that sells internationally and attracts 200,000 visitors to a village which he describes as “in the middle of nowhere.”

Changing tastes can often have a detrimental impact on businesses that fail to innovate. For Foxford, which...