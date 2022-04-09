The Big Interview: ‘A brand doesn’t have to come out of Paris, London or New York, it can come out of a small little village’ – Joe Queenan, managing director of Foxford Woollen Mills
The gates closed on Foxford Woollen Mills in 1987, but the business was rescued by Joe Queenan, one of the receivership team, who put together a package that saved the firm and made it the successful enterprise it is today
When Joe Queenan first arrived at Foxford Woollen Mills in Mayo in the economic depths of the 1980s, he was tasked with a rescue mission of saving a dying textile firm. Now he leads a modern Irish business that sells internationally and attracts 200,000 visitors to a village which he describes as “in the middle of nowhere.”
Changing tastes can often have a detrimental impact on businesses that fail to innovate. For Foxford, which...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The Big Interview: ‘The sector has learned lessons from the past. We're in a very different position as an industry to the financial crash of 2008’ – Cecilia Ronan, chief executive of Citibank Europe
Cecilia Ronan sees a thriving future where data analytics and emerging tech will be just as important as accountancy
The Big Interview: Conor Sheahan – ‘I’ve had more than one client who's no longer with us because the burden of the debt became too much. That's a really serious thing’
The chief executive of CKS Finance has helped the firm to make its name in debt resolution on behalf of its clients, most notably last year’s settlement between AIB and the Belfry investors. But it has also moved into corporate finance in a big way
The Big Interview: ‘We want people to feel welcome, and that golf includes them’ - Mark Kennelly, chief executive, Golf Ireland
The head of the island-wide sporting body has left a career in politics behind to promote golf to a much more diverse demographic
The Big Interview: ‘We say no to people. If someone wants something from us that we can’t give, we won’t work with them’ – Andrew Lynch, co-founder, Huckletree
The co-founder and chief operating officer of co-working outfit Huckletree is focused on propelling his company to the forefront of the start-up world, as he looks ahead to opening a second office in Dublin city centre