Subscribe Today
Log In

The Big Interview

The Big Interview: ‘A brand doesn’t have to come out of Paris, London or New York, it can come out of a small little village’ – Joe Queenan, managing director of Foxford Woollen Mills

The gates closed on Foxford Woollen Mills in 1987, but the business was rescued by Joe Queenan, one of the receivership team, who put together a package that saved the firm and made it the successful enterprise it is today

Ellie Donnelly

 @@ellied798
9th April, 2022
The Big Interview: ‘A brand doesn’t have to come out of Paris, London or New York, it can come out of a small little village’ – Joe Queenan, managing director of Foxford Woollen Mills
Joe Queenan, managing director of Foxford Woollen Mills: ‘We had to modernise, we had to try and become a lifestyle brand.’ Picture: Michael McLaughlin

When Joe Queenan first arrived at Foxford Woollen Mills in Mayo in the economic depths of the 1980s, he was tasked with a rescue mission of saving a dying textile firm. Now he leads a modern Irish business that sells internationally and attracts 200,000 visitors to a village which he describes as “in the middle of nowhere.”

Changing tastes can often have a detrimental impact on businesses that fail to innovate. For Foxford, which...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Cecilia Ronan, chief executive, Citibank Europe &amp; Citi country officer, Ireland: ‘We’ve been very focused on risk management, prudent financial results, in particular, sustainable business models, and also, the needs of our clients.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

The Big Interview: ‘The sector has learned lessons from the past. We're in a very different position as an industry to the financial crash of 2008’ – Cecilia Ronan, chief executive of Citibank Europe

The Big Interview Ellie Donnelly
Conor Sheahan, chief executive of CKS Finance: caught the finance bug early by setting up a tuck shop in his school. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The Big Interview: Conor Sheahan – ‘I’ve had more than one client who's no longer with us because the burden of the debt became too much. That's a really serious thing’

The Big Interview Barry J Whyte
Mark Kennelly, chief executive of Golf Ireland: ‘Golf wasn’t part of any grand plan for me. I had spent over 25 years in politics.’ Picture: Lorraine O\&#039;Sullivan

The Big Interview: ‘We want people to feel welcome, and that golf includes them’ - Mark Kennelly, chief executive, Golf Ireland

The Big Interview Emmet Ryan
Andrew Lynch, co-founder of Huckletree: ‘I like to think I’m a bit of a chameleon. I can adapt.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

The Big Interview: ‘We say no to people. If someone wants something from us that we can’t give, we won’t work with them’ – Andrew Lynch, co-founder, Huckletree

The Big Interview Emmet Ryan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1