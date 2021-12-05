‘Our plan is to basically humanise the gig economy’ – The big interview: John Ryan, founder of Gigable
John Ryan learned a lot about leadership as an army officer. Back in civilian life he pursued an MBA from UCD, which led to him founding Gigable, an app that connects businesses with freelance workers
In brief
Name and role: John Ryan, founder and chief executive of Gigable
Lives: Killarney, Co Kerry
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The Big Interview: Brian Stafford, chief executive of Diligent Corporation
Brian Stafford’s management software firm, which he has brought to a valuation of $7 billion in six years, has opened an office in Galway, which will assist with expansion plans across Europe and Asia
‘For a long time in Google, I knew I was never going to become the vice president of communications’ – The Big Interview: William Fitzgerald
William Fitzgerald found himself an outlier among his colleagues in Google’s public policy department and eventually left, but even back then he was an activist for workers’ rights. Now he’s using the skills he learned at the search engine giant to try to temper the power of digital corporations
‘People in Ireland are very responsive to need, but there are many with great potential to engage in a more strategic way’ – The Big Interview with Caitriona Fottrell
Last year, the Ireland Funds president and chief executive found herself taking charge of a global organisation whose gala dinners in Boston and New York were on hold. Since then, it’s been a bumpy but rewarding ride
‘If you turn on television, invariably it’s men’s rugby, men’s football, men’s darts, men’s racing, men’s men’s men’s men’s,’ The Big Interview: Maura McNally, senior counsel
Maura McNally, senior counsel and chair of the Bar Council, was named Irish woman lawyer of the year in 2020 – and her resilience and good humour has won her fans among her devils, as surely as it helped her break barriers herself