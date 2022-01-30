‘Investors see a lack of confidence as weakness. They don’t see it as humility outside Ireland’ – The Big Interview: Allan Beechinor and Niamh Parker
The husband and wife team who founded Cork-based artificial intelligence firm Altada say they’re in it for the long haul, and have their eyes on the big prize of becoming a decacorn
In brief:
Name and role: Allan Beechinor and Niamh Parker, co-founders of Altada
Live: Cork, Ireland
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
‘Too many people are in Irish whiskey to make a ton of money, we’re not’ - The Big Interview: Peter Mulryan of Blackwater Distillery
Peter Mulryan, chief executive of Blackwater Distillery in Ballyduff, Co Waterford, played his part in Ireland’s gin boom. Now, the company is set to launch its first whiskey and has just raised €2.2m from investors, among them Dolf Stockhausen, the Swiss-German millionaire scientist
‘If you’re to stay in this game, you have to be lean and mean’ – The Big Interview: Paul Connell of Pure Telecom
The chief executive and co-founder of Pure Telecom is talking diversification – moving outside the traditional broadband space into new areas such as insurance, TV and energy
‘We do a lot of calls with babies on our shoulders. It’s part of the DNA of the firm’ – The Big Interview: Helen and Deirdre O’Neill, founders of Hertility Health
Twins Helen and Deirdre O’Neill set up Hertility Health in 2019 by combining their respective expertise as geneticist and lawyer, but already the company has thousands of customers who want to plan their reproductive future by taking an at-home blood test
‘When I was growing up, I don’t remember seeing any pictures of women in the paper with the usual arms-folded pose.’ The Big Interview: Dorothy Creaven
The vice-president and managing director of US sensation Rent the Runway’s European base in Galway says the tech scene there is becoming more competitive and sees an opportunity for a centre of excellence for mobile development in the city