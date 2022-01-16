‘If you’re to stay in this game, you have to be lean and mean’ – The Big Interview: Paul Connell of Pure Telecom
The chief executive and co-founder of Pure Telecom is talking diversification – moving outside the traditional broadband space into new areas such as insurance, TV and energy
In brief:
Name and role: Paul Connell, chief executive and co-founder of Pure Telecom
Lives: Clonskeagh, Dublin
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
‘We do a lot of calls with babies on our shoulders. It’s part of the DNA of the firm’ – The Big Interview: Helen and Deirdre O’Neill, founders of Hertility Health
Twins Helen and Deirdre O’Neill set up Hertility Health in 2019 by combining their respective expertise as geneticist and lawyer, but already the company has thousands of customers who want to plan their reproductive future by taking an at-home blood test
‘When I was growing up, I don’t remember seeing any pictures of women in the paper with the usual arms-folded pose.’ The Big Interview: Dorothy Creaven
The vice-president and managing director of US sensation Rent the Runway’s European base in Galway says the tech scene there is becoming more competitive and sees an opportunity for a centre of excellence for mobile development in the city
‘March 13, 2020 was the day our whole Jack & Jill calendar of events disappeared overnight’ - The Big Interview: Carmel Doyle
The chief executive of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation came into the charity after a career in the PR industry. Her determination and flexibility in both these fields are helping her cope with the pandemic’s impact on fundraising events
‘We’re essentially doubling in size every three years’ - The Big Interview: Michael O’Hara
The Longford native’s company Data Solutions has operated in the tech sector since the dawn of the internet 30 years ago, surviving the dotcom bubble and the global financial crash – and it’s still forging ahead