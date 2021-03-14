Trends are out of fashion this season
Calling all loungewear devotees: now is the time to rise from that pandemic funk. Spring is here and it’s imbued with optimism and joy so forget about trends and go forth and go bold
In case you missed it, trends are dead: over, finito, kaput, extinct.
This is the gospel according to London designer Georgia Larsen of Dora Larsen, at least. “I think the concept of trends no longer appeals. Fashion has been going this way for a while, but the further into Covid-19 we get, the more dressing for yourself becomes paramount,” she says. “My design ethos is to elevate the ordinary.”
Trends –...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
The thoughtful shopper: this month’s best buys
From fashion and textiles to skincare and space scents, here’s our guide to sustainable and savvy investment purchases
My objects of desire: Chupi Sweetman
The founder and chief executive of Irish jewellery brand Chupi talks history, heirlooms and gorgeous gems with Nathalie Márquez Courtney
Self hair: How skincare technologies are the future of haircare
Ingredients that were once reserved for our faces are now being repurposed for our strands
Palate cleansing: how fashion prepares for a new season
Designed with ease and order at its core, shirting can deliver a reprieve from the demands of dressing now, while offering us a fresh perspective on what’s to come