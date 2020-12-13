Subscribe Today
Time share: the best watches to buy this year

From technological revolutions to design innovations, watchmaking has reached unprecedented new heights this year. Watch specialist and Esquire contributor James Buttery gives his pick of 2020’s trailblazing timepieces

James Buttery
13th December, 2020
Rolex Oyster Perpetual 41, €5,650, Weir & Sons

The stainless steel Rolex Oyster Perpetual got a bold update for 2020 with the 39mm case, one of five existing OP size options, being retired in favour of a larger 41mm example, which is now offered with silver, black and blue dials. New 18ct gold double baton markers sit proud of the dial at the three, six and nine o’clock positions while...

