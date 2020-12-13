Time share: the best watches to buy this year

The Upgrade

Rolex Oyster Perpetual 41, €5,650, Weir & Sons

The stainless steel Rolex Oyster Perpetual got a bold update for 2020 with the 39mm case, one of five existing OP size options, being retired in favour of a larger 41mm example, which is now offered with silver, black and blue dials. New 18ct gold double baton markers sit proud of the dial at the three, six and nine o’clock positions while...