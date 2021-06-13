The Thoughtful Shopper: this month’s savvy and sustainable buys

1. Beach smells

Karen Lavelle of Soilse Candles has a real knack — and a divine nose — for creating extraordinary scents that can completely transport you. Inspired by coastal walks along the Irish shoreline and bursting with a fresh marine fragrance, her apothecary amber jar candle in Strand, €18.50, is reminiscent of days spent at the beach, water lapping at your feet, combing for treasures in ragged rock pools and foraging for wildflowers...