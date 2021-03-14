The thoughtful shopper: this month’s best buys

Pure escapism

While her journey from a stall in London’s Portobello Market to Ireland’s most luxury department store hasn’t been all smooth sailing, Hayley Menzies’ vintage-inspired knitwear and whimsical silk dresses have made the perfect antidote to more recent wardrobe ennui. Now launching into Brown Thomas with her latest ss21 collection, Paradise Found, inspired by travels in Thailand, Menzies’ bold and colourful cardigans are designed to cloak you in pure joy....