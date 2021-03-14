The thoughtful shopper: this month’s best buys
From fashion and textiles to skincare and space scents, here’s our guide to sustainable and savvy investment purchases
Pure escapism
While her journey from a stall in London’s Portobello Market to Ireland’s most luxury department store hasn’t been all smooth sailing, Hayley Menzies’ vintage-inspired knitwear and whimsical silk dresses have made the perfect antidote to more recent wardrobe ennui. Now launching into Brown Thomas with her latest ss21 collection, Paradise Found, inspired by travels in Thailand, Menzies’ bold and colourful cardigans are designed to cloak you in pure joy....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
My objects of desire: Chupi Sweetman
The founder and chief executive of Irish jewellery brand Chupi talks history, heirlooms and gorgeous gems with Nathalie Márquez Courtney
Self hair: How skincare technologies are the future of haircare
Ingredients that were once reserved for our faces are now being repurposed for our strands
Palate cleansing: how fashion prepares for a new season
Designed with ease and order at its core, shirting can deliver a reprieve from the demands of dressing now, while offering us a fresh perspective on what’s to come
Ireland’s creative families on what lockdown means for them
The last year has undoubtedly challenged artists to their core. To celebrate their endurance, the renewal of spring and good things to come, Irish Tatler has captured some creative families showcasing some of the finest new Irish fashion