The thoughtful shopper: this month’s best buys

Shop till you pop

New sustainable fashion brand Queens of Archive has an exclusive pop-up at Arnotts in-store and online this month. Founded by Irish woman Sarah Plunkett Chadwick alongside Nicola Orme, the label was born out of a love of vintage clothing as well as a desire to celebrate female empowerment with feminine, easy-to-wear dresses inspired by the halcyon days of eras past. With a price point that doesn’t break the bank,...