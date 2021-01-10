The thoughtful shopper: Stand out with these best buys

1. Contemporary classics

Never underestimate the power of establishing a capsule collection of everyday jewellery. Whether you prefer silver, gold, rose gold or a combination of all three metals, an elegant necklace, ring or bracelet has the potential to last a lifetime. But wearability doesn’t always have to equal simplicity. For Romi Dublin’s creative director Karen Scanlan, no outfit is complete without the addition of some sparkle and her collection of standalone statement pieces...