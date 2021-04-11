The beautiful truth: dispelling skincare myths
Jennifer Rock, skincare expert and founder of The Skin Nerd, helps us separate fact from fiction
When it comes to skincare, many of us deem ourselves to be quite the experts. We have our skincare routines down to something of a military operation, we know our retinol from our vitamin C, our AHAs from our PHAs and our hyaluronic from our salicylic but there’s one aspect of skincare we all seem to struggle to distinguish between: the facts versus the fiction.
With so much available online combined with the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Polished arches: why it’s all about brows this season
With trends officially declared defunct for the new season, our makeup routines – and our wardrobes – should be built on (two) old faithfuls
Scents and sensibility: our centuries-long love affair with olfaction
As the last year has given us a new-found appreciation for the ability to smell, we pay homage to this most transformative of senses
The thoughtful shopper: the best Irish beauty buys
Here are this month’s sustainable and savvy investment purchases
Smooth operators: the latest non-invasive treatments
After months of missed maintenance and constant video calls, there has been a global boom in demand for post-pandemic procedures. We get the experts’ insights into the non-invasive treatments hitting the mainstream