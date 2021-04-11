Smooth operators: the latest non-invasive treatments
After months of missed maintenance and constant video calls, there has been a global boom in demand for post-pandemic procedures. We get the experts’ insights into the non-invasive treatments hitting the mainstream
It didn’t take long for beauty therapist Eavanna Breen to pick up on the fact that some of her clients had started to go a little stir crazy. Akina Beauty and Laser Clinic on Leeson Street Lower in Dublin is Breene’s well-appointed salon for facials, laser and non-invasive treatments. When the clinic temporarily closed at the beginning of the pandemic, she began fielding panicked calls and messages from her regulars: what were they to do...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Polished arches: why it’s all about brows this season
With trends officially declared defunct for the new season, our makeup routines – and our wardrobes – should be built on (two) old faithfuls
The beautiful truth: dispelling skincare myths
Jennifer Rock, skincare expert and founder of The Skin Nerd, helps us separate fact from fiction
Scents and sensibility: our centuries-long love affair with olfaction
As the last year has given us a new-found appreciation for the ability to smell, we pay homage to this most transformative of senses
The thoughtful shopper: the best Irish beauty buys
Here are this month’s sustainable and savvy investment purchases