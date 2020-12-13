Subscribe Today
Log In

Style

Sending love: last-minute gifts

We’ve trawled the net for you and reeled in some serious catches to make last-minute buying look expertly planned

Mary Cate Smith
13th December, 2020
14
This Simone Rocha pearl bag is €545 at Havana in Dublin

Christmas might look a little different in 2020, but if ever there was a year to treat your loved ones, this is it. We might be separated by time and distance, but sending something beautiful from afar is the gift that keeps on giving. Forget browsing for hours, we’ve trawled the net for you and reeled in some serious catches to make last-minute buying look expertly planned.

From interiors enthusiasts to style mavens, we’ve...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Conor Bereen: ‘I’ve been collecting trainers for years and I now have over 150 pairs.’ Photo: Bríd O’Donovan

Conor Bereen: My Objects Of Desire

Style Jessie Collins 4 hours ago

Time share: the best watches to buy this year

Style James Buttery 4 hours ago
JW Anderson puts slippers on the catwalk: stepping into a sumptuous party slipper, one plucked straight from a Disney fantasy, is bound to lift spirits

Sole trader: The slipper is having a moment

Style Amy Heffernan 4 hours ago
The Grace dress, €200 from Queens of Archive at Arnotts

The thoughtful shopper: this month’s best buys

Style Amy Heffernan 4 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1