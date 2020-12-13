Sending love: last-minute gifts

Christmas might look a little different in 2020, but if ever there was a year to treat your loved ones, this is it. We might be separated by time and distance, but sending something beautiful from afar is the gift that keeps on giving. Forget browsing for hours, we’ve trawled the net for you and reeled in some serious catches to make last-minute buying look expertly planned.

From interiors enthusiasts to style mavens, we’ve...