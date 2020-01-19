Tuesday January 21, 2020
Rites of spring: Brown Thomas unveils its 2020 fashion update

Puffed sleeves and exuberant 1980s prints mingled with louche Bianca Jagger-style 1970s elegance at the BT spring/summer 2020 show, writes Elaine Prendeville

19th January, 2020
The BT spring/summer show featured familiar names like Bottega Veneta

Clean, minimal tailoring one moment; exuberant 1980s prints, complete with puffed-out shoulders, the next. The Brown Thomas spring/summer 2020 show was a story of diversity, and one that fashion director Shelly Corkery says “reflects our world, where everything is about the widest possible choice”.

The show took place on Tuesday morning last in an industrial space at Trinity College’s Douglas Hyde Gallery, and featured familiar headliners like Bottega Veneta and Dior alongside new-to-Ireland...

