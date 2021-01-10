Subscribe Today
Log In

Style

Ready to wear: Fashion gets realistic about our lives

As the world still figures out what comes after months spent in loungewear, we can take comfort in knowing that the chaos of last year has shaped a fresh approach to fashion for the new season

Amy Heffernan
10th January, 2021
12
For spring/summer 21 trouser silhouettes are relaxed and roomy enough to live life in

When approaching our first look at the new season, this edition wanted to try and pin down fashion’s muse for spring. Less about particular trends, styling advice or consumer behaviour, more about an opportunity to encapsulate something bigger, namely a directional consensus on what’s next. Yet, after months of introspection and wallowing in workout gear, it felt difficult (if not foolish) to speculate on just what people will be dressing for in 2021. For who...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The appeal of serum foundations is largely down to their ability to create the ultimate no-makeup makeup look

Future facing: Low-effort beauty is the trend to watch in 2021

Style Emma Blanchfield 5 hours ago
Peter Bradley: ‘I dress primarily for comfort and function but I can’t live without colour‘

My Objects Of Desire: Peter Bradley

Style Jessie Collins 5 hours ago

The thoughtful shopper: Stand out with these best buys

Style Amy Heffernan 5 hours ago
Scarlet Poppy Cologne Intense, from €101, Jo Malone London at Brown Thomas

Beauty: We should buy our skincare the way we buy our food, by reading the ingredients label first

Style Laura Kennedy 5 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1