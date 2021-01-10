Ready to wear: Fashion gets realistic about our lives

When approaching our first look at the new season, this edition wanted to try and pin down fashion’s muse for spring. Less about particular trends, styling advice or consumer behaviour, more about an opportunity to encapsulate something bigger, namely a directional consensus on what’s next. Yet, after months of introspection and wallowing in workout gear, it felt difficult (if not foolish) to speculate on just what people will be dressing for in 2021. For who...