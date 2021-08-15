Subscribe Today
Log In

Style

Not measuring up: why sizing in women’s fashion is so inconsistent

Erratic sizing in women’s clothing has been the bane of female shoppers’ lives for some time, where a 10 in one shop – or garment – can be larger than a 14 elsewhere. Finally, a few innovators are making changes

Siobhán Maguire
15th August, 2021
Not measuring up: why sizing in women’s fashion is so inconsistent
Clothes sizing has long been a bugbear of female shoppers. Picture: Getty

Size matters. Especially where women’s clothing is concerned because anyone who shops on the high street, or online as has often been the case in the last year, will understand the potluck nature of getting your size just right.

At a national level, there is no legislation on standardised clothes sizes, nor has there been any definitive scientific study to determine the size and shape of the nation, which has led to a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Fashion designers including Alberta Ferretti have embraced a new, more hedonistic mood

Return to opulence

Irish Tatler Amy Heffernan 1 week ago
An Aoife Lifestyle handbag exclusive to Brown Thomas, €355

Fashion: Bags of talent at CREATE

Style Nadine O’Regan 1 month ago
Soilse Candles’ Strand, €18.50, is reminiscent of days spent at the beach

The Thoughtful Shopper: this month’s savvy and sustainable buys

Style Amy Heffernan 2 months ago
Russell Hart, co-owner of The Stop B&amp;B in Galway: ‘There’s such a romance about the west.’ Picture: Nathalie Márquez Courtney

My Objects Of Desire: Russell Hart

Style Nathalie Márquez Courtney 2 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1