No more January blues: the rise of ethical and vintage denim

What is it about vintage denim that makes it transcend trends, and have such an indestructible spirit? How is it that we can dress everyone from an eight-year-old girl to a fiftysomething man head to toe in vintage denim and it still feels current?

“Denim doesn’t discriminate,” says stylist Ciana March, who co-conceptualised and styled the vintage denim photoshoot that accompanies this piece. “Its nature is inclusive as it’s cut for every shape and size...