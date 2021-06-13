Subscribe Today
News splash: Swimwear gets sustainable

In the wake of the pandemic, there’s a growing optimism about the summer ahead and with that comes a new opportunity for style-forward swimwear labels that uphold ideals of sustainability

Amy Heffernan
13th June, 2021
Hunza G, which launches into Brown Thomas this season, operates on a made-to-order system to reduce waste

Shopping for swimwear is not something that occupies much thought here year-round, so it may come as a surprise to learn that there’s increasing pressure for the summer-friendly category to mirror the efforts made by the wider fashion industry in terms of sustainability, ethical production and inclusivity. While established brands and retailers suffered through a year devoid of travel, disruptor brands have emerged, finding new opportunities in becoming an extension of a lifestyle, rather than...

