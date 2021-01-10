Subscribe Today
Log In

Style

My Objects Of Desire: Peter Bradley

The Galway-based artist was shortlisted for the Hennessy Portrait prize in 2016 and Zurich Portrait Prize in 2018. He is also one half of the clothing brand Grey + Ginger. He talks style, artistic inspiration and gender identity

Jessie Collins
10th January, 2021
15
Peter Bradley: ‘I dress primarily for comfort and function but I can’t live without colour‘

My style icon has to be Jenna Lyons, the American fashion designer. She manages to look both casual and dressed up at the same time and she also has the best eyewear.

I dress primarily for comfort and function but I can’t live without colour. I launched an apparel brand with my partner a few years back called Grey + Ginger (Paul has red hair) and I definitely designed the kind of clothing I want...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

For spring/summer 21 trouser silhouettes are relaxed and roomy enough to live life in

Ready to wear: Fashion gets realistic about our lives

Style Amy Heffernan 5 hours ago
The appeal of serum foundations is largely down to their ability to create the ultimate no-makeup makeup look

Future facing: Low-effort beauty is the trend to watch in 2021

Style Emma Blanchfield 5 hours ago

The thoughtful shopper: Stand out with these best buys

Style Amy Heffernan 5 hours ago
Scarlet Poppy Cologne Intense, from €101, Jo Malone London at Brown Thomas

Beauty: We should buy our skincare the way we buy our food, by reading the ingredients label first

Style Laura Kennedy 5 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1