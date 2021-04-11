Subscribe Today
My objects of desire: Peigín Crowley

The wellness curator spent 20 years working with some of the country’s top spas before launching her own brand, Ground, last year. She talks relaxing spaces, self-care and breathing hacks

Nathalie Márquez Courtney
11th April, 2021
My objects of desire: Peigín Crowley
Peigín Crowley: ‘I wish doctors would write down that you need to take a walk or a bath and you need to do these things to look after yourself.’ Photo: Nathalie Márquez Courtney

The key to taking regular baths is to turn the immersion on. You’ve committed now: you have to get your playlist and put your salts in. And then when you’re in it, it’s just the best thing ever – your body thanks you for it. It’s a really good time for you to breathe and connect to your body and listen to yourself again.

I blast hip...

