Men’s fashion: Put your cash into cashmere this season

When the temperate drops, it’s time to whip out the heavy fabrics and natural fibres to make even the dullest and wettest of days more bearable. Cheaping out on your materials now will make you regret it in the long term when you consider the durability and warmth of the garments – nothing conserves heat like wool and cashmere.

A good cashmere is a solid investment, but like all investments there’s the risk...