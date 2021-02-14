Made to measure: how suiting and tailoring have evolved to reflect our new normal

Tailoring, the art of a custom suit, trousers and jacket, is something that lay in the beauty of bespoke: personally cut to precise measurements from fittings, with individual finishes down to the exceptional beauty of a well-made button – a true luxury in its absolute dedication to one person: you.

Fast track to 2021 and we lie in the monolith of the ready to wear lifestyle, where everything is bought off the rack, and on...