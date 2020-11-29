Louise Kennedy: The last word on luxury

What does luxury mean to you?

Although luxury is often equated to high-priced items, for me luxury is about owning or experiencing something that is rare, authentic, and truly beautiful. It could be a carefully hand-woven embroidered shawl that takes up to six months to complete, or the perfect hand-rolling on a beautiful silk jacquard scarf. The silk lining of a beautiful jacket or dress is a hidden luxury that feels soft and...