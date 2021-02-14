Kicks & collect: Three sneaker heads reveal their most prized possessions

“The right shoe at the right time is perfection” – Darren Thompson, manager, Pichet Restaurant

The first pair of trainers I bought and really loved was Nike Air Cross Trainer Low with a turquoise speckled sole, I remember them like it was yesterday. My mum came with me to buy them and was flabbergasted that I’d spend £50 on one pair of trainers at the age of 10. She even said...