Jewel seeker: How Adam’s head of jewellery builds a sale

Coming to Dublin via France, Monaco, England, New York, Geneva and London, Claire-Laurence Mestrallet, associate director and head of the jewellery department at Adam’s Auctioneers, is no stranger to globetrotting. It’s a useful background to have when it comes to sourcing rare and fine jewels, which one minute can take you to a vault in the south of France, or the living room of someone’s family home the next – there is no predicting where...