Ireland’s creative families on what lockdown means for them

Jeni Glasgow, partner Reuven Diaz and their son Finn

Jeni Glasgow and Reuven Diaz work in the food industry as a creative director and chef. Jeni also sells vintage furniture and raises rescue chickens. Finn is doing his Leaving Cert.

Jeni: “Our family’s general consensus is that this third lockdown has been the hardest for everyone. The first time around there was a seismic shift in mindset to accommodate an unknown future, but...