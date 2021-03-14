Subscribe Today
Log In

Style

Ireland’s creative families on what lockdown means for them

The last year has undoubtedly challenged artists to their core. To celebrate their endurance, the renewal of spring and good things to come, Irish Tatler has captured some creative families showcasing some of the finest new Irish fashion

Eoin O'Hara
14th March, 2021
Ireland’s creative families on what lockdown means for them
Jeni Glasgow, partner Reuven Diaz and their son Finn are ‘holding fast and dreaming of warmer weather’

Jeni Glasgow, partner Reuven Diaz and their son Finn

Jeni Glasgow and Reuven Diaz work in the food industry as a creative director and chef. Jeni also sells vintage furniture and raises rescue chickens. Finn is doing his Leaving Cert.

Jeni: “Our family’s general consensus is that this third lockdown has been the hardest for everyone. The first time around there was a seismic shift in mindset to accommodate an unknown future, but...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Hayley Menzies’ vintage-inspired knitwear hits Brown Thomas

The thoughtful shopper: this month’s best buys

Style Amy Heffernan 4 hours ago
Chupi Sweetman: ‘Style is when someone looks like they are wearing things that make them happy.’ Photo: Nathalie Márquez Courtney

My objects of desire: Chupi Sweetman

Style Nathalie Márquez Courtney 4 hours ago
Long luscious locks on the catwalk at Vivienne Westwood’s Fall-Winter 2020 show last year

Self hair: How skincare technologies are the future of haircare

Style Emma Blanchfield 4 hours ago
Optimistic colour proves designers at Chloe are glass-half-full kinds of people

Palate cleansing: how fashion prepares for a new season

Style Amy Heffernan 4 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1