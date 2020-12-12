How this year brought beauty back home

Beauty is a $532 billion global industry. In the UK alone, the beauty industry’s impact on the economy is greater than motor manufacturing. Most of us don’t know this, because we don’t consider beauty with the seriousness and heft we allow many other lucrative industries.

In a sense, this is understandable. Beauty is seen as literally cosmetic, and as a result, frivolous. Even within the domain of ‘women’s interest’ areas...