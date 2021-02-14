How skincare has become a welcome and essential part of life for men

Beauty isn’t a frivolity reserved for a vainglorious few. A shower with a nice shower gel or a fragranced shampoo is “beauty”, So is brushing your teeth and shaving. Even the most ascetic of us engage in beauty rituals and buy beauty products. So, let’s stop pretending that men aren’t beauty consumers with the power to demand products that work for their needs. Let’s also stop pretending that men don’t have beauty-related needs. Of course,...