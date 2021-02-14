Subscribe Today
Log In

Style

How skincare has become a welcome and essential part of life for men

The beauty industry is gradually recognising the importance of diversity in men’s products, with savvy brands focusing on potent ingredients and smart packaging

Laura Kennedy
14th February, 2021
How skincare has become a welcome and essential part of life for men
Male skincare is no longer considered frivolous or indulgent

Beauty isn’t a frivolity reserved for a vainglorious few. A shower with a nice shower gel or a fragranced shampoo is “beauty”, So is brushing your teeth and shaving. Even the most ascetic of us engage in beauty rituals and buy beauty products. So, let’s stop pretending that men aren’t beauty consumers with the power to demand products that work for their needs. Let’s also stop pretending that men don’t have beauty-related needs. Of course,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Dave Humphreys, motoring journalist, shows off his kicks. Photos: Marc O\&#039;Sullivan

Kicks & collect: Three sneaker heads reveal their most prized possessions

Style Jessie Collins 8 hours ago
Andy Collins: ‘If I were to collect anything, it would be clothes’

My Objects Of Desire: Andy Collins’s favourite things

Style Nathalie Márquez Courtney 8 hours ago
Another Aspect, the Copenhagen label, does beautiful shirts and suits, honing in on a lean-back style that gives a certain aloofness in its fit

Made to measure: how suiting and tailoring have evolved to reflect our new normal

Style Isabella Davey 8 hours ago
Fragrances provide us with a means of travelling the world when there are no plane tickets, wearing aromas that evoke holidays in more exotic climes, reviving potent memories of better, more carefree days: Photo: Francesco Gili

Eau, to travel: the latest men’s fragrances

Style Emma Blanchfield 8 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1