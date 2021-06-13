Hair and beauty: Now might be the perfect time to do something completely different

When I recently got to head back to my regular salon to visit my hair colourist after six wretched months without her Rembrandtesque brush skills, it took every ounce of Covid-safe decorum in me not to hug her. Now look, I’ll do all the usual caveats here. Yes, it’s only hair. No, it isn’t a priority during times of crisis. We know that, and so do the hardworking beauty professionals whose skills we so value....