Fashion’s latest game plan

Lucy Yeomans is one of those under-the-radar fashion insiders who has serious clout. The former editor of both Porter and Harper’s Bazaar magazines, she spends her days immersed in an industry marked by a luxurious, creative imprint. Suffice it to say, Yeoman is often as responsible for setting trends as she is following them.
However, beneath that always-on career that’s scaled the heights of fashion lies a FarmVille fascination. Like many in the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team